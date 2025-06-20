Uttar Pradesh woman poisons son, daughter to be on 'honeymoon' with lover

A 24-year-old woman in Rodkali village here allegedly, with the help of her lover, killed two of her children because she considered them to be an obstacle in her love affair, police said on Friday.
Muskan, the woman, has been arrested, while the purported lover, Junaid, is on the run, they said.
Muskan's two children, son Arhan and daughter Enaya, aged five and one, were found dead Thursday in their home in suspicious circumstances, Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told reporters.
"Investigation revealed the mother's involvement in the deaths, and she was taken into custody. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime," said the Officer.
Muskan said she found her children to be an obstruction in her starting a new life with her lover, Junaid, so she decided to kill them, Kumar said.
"She gave them poison, which caused their death," the officer added.
Muskan had been in an illicit relationship with Junaid for a long time. Her husband, Waseem, is currently working in Chandigarh.
The couple allegedly planned to go for a "honeymoon" after killing the two children, police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app