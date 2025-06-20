ED seizes 322 mule accounts, dummy firms in ₹2K cr 'Delhi classroom scam'

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), during its search operations on June 18, 2025, at 37 locations across Delhi under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the “Delhi Classroom Construction Scam”, recovered 322 bank passbooks linked to mule accounts opened in the names of labourers and used to divert government funds under the guise of legitimate transactions.

“Furthermore, forged letterheads of various private contractors and shell entities, which were used to generate fake procurement records and fictitious purchase bills, were found and seized. Evidence relating to fake invoices submitted to Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) departments, showing inflated or entirely bogus claims, was found and seized,” said an ED press statement.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch, GNCTD, against Manish Sisodia (the then education minister), Satyendar Jain (the then public works department minister), and others pertaining to financial misappropriation exceeding Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of approximately 12,748 additional classrooms by the Public Works Department (PWD), Government of NCT of Delhi, between 2015 and 2023. The ED further said that several dummy firms were found during the search which had no real infrastructure, documentation or operational legitimacy, but were shown to have received substantial payments for construction activities relating to the additional classrooms.

“Additionally, substantial incriminating documents and digital evidence have been recovered and seized during the search,” said the ED. “Despite an initial requirement for 2,405 classrooms, the project scope was arbitrarily increased to 7,180 equivalent classrooms, and subsequently to 12,748 rooms without proper sanction or approvals, resulting in massive cost escalations,” said the ED press statement. The ED further said that there was unjustified adoption of richer specifications proposed by M/s Babbar & Babbar Associates, and execution of duplicate and inflated works. Cost escalations of up to 49.03 per cent were observed across Priority-I and Priority-II phases. During the operation, the investigative agency unearthed substantial incriminating evidence from the premises of private contractors.