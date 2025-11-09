President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended heartfelt greetings on the 25th anniversary of Uttarakhand's establishment.

She applauded the state's contribution in bringing remarkable development across various sectors.

"On this historic occasion of the Silver Jubilee of the state's formation, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the heroic and divine land of Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand's region has made an unparalleled contribution to our country's glorious spiritual-cultural journey. Over the past 25 years, the state's diligent and humble people have created new dimensions of modern development. I wish for a bright future for all the residents of Uttarakhand," the President's office wrote on X.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has also extended wishes to the people of Uttarakhand on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the state. In a social media post on X, he wrote, "On the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Uttarakhand, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of the state. Nestled in the lap of nature, this divine land is today gaining a new pace of progress in every field, along with tourism. On this special occasion of the state, I pray for the happiness and prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health of the humble, hardworking, and divine-like people here."

Earlier, on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the state's Silver Jubilee. Paying tribute to the immortal martyrs of the statehood movement, the state agitators, and the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, the Chief Minister also saluted former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand, for laying the strong foundation of the state. In his message, the Chief Minister said that in the 25 years since the formation of the state, Uttarakhand has achieved historic progress in areas such as economy, infrastructure development, social harmony and cultural preservation.