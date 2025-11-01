Home / India News / No entry to non-Delhi BS-III goods vehicles from today: Key details

Officials estimate that around 50,000-70,000 vehicles in the NCR region do not meet BS-VI standards, and those below BS-III standards will be turned back at the borders

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
According to the new guidelines, the ban applies to all Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) from other states.(Photo:PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
All non-Delhi-registered commercial goods vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission norms are strictly prohibited from entering the national capital from  Saturday. According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), this measure is part of a wider plan to cut vehicular emissions that contribute heavily to Delhi’s worsening air pollution.
 
As a temporary relief, BS-IV compliant commercial goods vehicles from outside Delhi will still be allowed to enter till October 31, 2026, a transitional measure before the complete shift to cleaner fuel norms. However, BS-III and lower category vehicles are banned from entry starting today. 

What does the new rule say?

According to the new guidelines, the ban applies to all light goods vehicles (LGVs), medium goods vehicles (MGVs), and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) from other states that are below the BS-IV emission standard.
 
Only the following vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi:
  • BS-VI compliant goods vehicles
  • Vehicles running on CNG, LNG, or electricity
  • Commercial goods vehicles registered in Delhi
BS stands for Bharat Stage, which is India’s system of vehicle emission standards. These standards set limits on how much pollution a vehicle can emit, such as carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxides (NOx), hydrocarbons (HC), and particulate matter (PM).
 
Officials estimate that around 50,000–70,000 vehicles in the NCR region do not meet BS-VI standards, and those below BS-III standards will be turned back at the borders.

Why was this ban needed?

The transport sector is one of the biggest sources of pollution in Delhi, especially during winter. According to the CAQM, vehicular emissions make up a major part of Delhi’s overall air pollution. The decision is aimed at reducing harmful emissions and improving air quality across Delhi-NCR.
 
In a statement, CAQM said, “Cleaner and efficient public transport services will help cut pollution throughout the year and more significantly during the winter season.”

No restrictions on Delhi-registered vehicles

The CAQM clarified that Delhi-registered commercial vehicles and those running on CNG, LNG, electricity, or BS-VI diesel can continue to operate and enter the city without restrictions.
 
This move focuses on polluting vehicles coming from outside Delhi, which add to traffic and emission levels inside the city.

Delhi's worsening AQI

In recent days, Delhi’s air quality has worsened sharply, dipping into “severe” levels after Diwali. According to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 450 in several areas after Diwali celebrations, driven by a mix of firecracker smoke and stubble burning in neighbouring states. 
 
However, the air quality in the national capital improved on Saturday, with the AQI dropping to 233 (poor category) from 288 on Friday. According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0–50 is good, 51–100 satisfactory, 101–200 moderate, 201–300 poor, 301–400 very poor, and 401–500 severe.

GRAP-II implemented in Delhi

Delhi is currently under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II (very poor), implemented on October 19, when the AQI reached 301–400. This stage includes all Stage I measures along with additional actions like higher parking fees in parts of New Delhi and curbs on polluting activities.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Delhi-NCRDiwali pollutionair pollutionwinter pollutionBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

