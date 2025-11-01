Home / India News / Bengaluru-Kochi Vande Bharat schedule announced, services to begin soon

Bengaluru-Kochi Vande Bharat schedule announced, services to begin soon

The ministry has instructed the Southern Railway and South Western Railway zones to introduce the service at the earliest possible date

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat
This will be the third Vande Bharat Express service in Kerala, after the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru routes | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kochi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 12:23 PM IST
The Ministry of Railways has announced the schedule for the new BengaluruKochi Vande Bharat Express, which is set to commence operations soon.

According to a notification issued by the Railway Board on Friday, train number 26651 KSR Bengaluru Ernakulam Junction Vande Bharat Express will depart from Bengaluru at 5.10 am and reach Ernakulam Junction at 1.50 pm.

The return service, 26652 Ernakulam Junction KSR Bengaluru, will leave Ernakulam at 2.20 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at 11 pm. The train will have stops at Krishnarajapuram, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, and Thrissur.

The ministry has instructed the Southern Railway and South Western Railway zones to introduce the service at the earliest possible date. If required, the inaugural train may be operated as a special service which shall pick up its respective link subsequently, the notification said.

This will be the third Vande Bharat Express service in Kerala, after the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru routes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Vande bharatVande Bharat trainVande Bharat ExpressIndian RailwaysRailway Ministry

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

