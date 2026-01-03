CM Naidu welcomes reports naming Andhra top investment destination

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday welcomed reports stating that the state has emerged as the top investment destination, accounting for over 25 per cent of all proposed investments in the first nine months of FY26.

He described the development as a strong start to the calendar year 2026.

Naidu said the development reflects the impact of the state's forward-looking policy reforms, particularly the 'speed of doing business' initiatives.

"This is welcome news for the people of Andhra Pradesh and a strong start to the year. It reflects the impact of our forward-looking policy reforms, including the concept of an escrow-based mechanism for timely and transparent incentive distribution, as well as the introduction of clear, sector-specific policies," the CM said in a post on 'X'.