Who is gangster Anmol Bishnoi and why is the US deporting him to India?

Who is gangster Anmol Bishnoi and why is the US deporting him to India?

Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a key figure in his global crime syndicate, has been deported from the US to India, where he faces multiple grave charges

Anmol Bishnoi, baba siddique

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi is involved in the alleged conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Anmol Bishnoi, one of India's most wanted criminals, has been deported from the US and is scheduled to land in Delhi today.
 
Bishnoi faces at least 18 criminal cases in India, including the alleged conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead last year.
 

Who is Anmol Bishnoi?

 
Anmol Bishnoi is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and is part of his global criminal syndicate, which continues to operate despite the latter being lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad. The Bishnoi gang has maintained strong ties with pro-Khalistan outfits, including Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), according to an National Investigation Agency (NIA) chargesheet in 2023.
 
 
Investigating agencies suspect that Anmol Bishoi and Goldy Brar are responsible for overseeing these activities as well.
 
Anmol Bishnoi also claimed responsibility for firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai in April 2024, following which the Mumbai police issued a lookout circular against him.

Hailing from Punjab’s Fazilka district, Anmol is listed among India’s ‘most wanted’ by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and carries a reward of ₹10 lakh. He is believed to have fled the country on a forged passport, with investigators saying he crossed into Nepal before travelling through Dubai and Kenya and ultimately reaching the US. His detention in November last year triggered the deportation process, which concluded on Tuesday.
 

What cases Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in?

 
Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in several high-profile cases, including the killing of Baba Siddique. Earlier, the Mumbai police had submitted two proposals seeking his extradition to India. With multiple cases registered against him in several parts of the country, the central government will decide which agency will take custody first.
 
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) informed Baba Siddique's family about Anmol Bishnoi's deportation. A screenshot of the email shared by the Siddique family read, "This email is to inform you that ANMOL BISHNOI has been removed from the United States… The offender was removed on November 18, 2025."
 
Apart from his alleged involvement in Baba Siddique's murder and firing outside Salman Khan's residence, he is also wanted in the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Investigators say that he provided logistical assistance and weapons to the shooters, Moneycontrol reported.

Topics : Baba Siddique Salman Khan BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

