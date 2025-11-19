Home / India News / Satya Sai Baba's teachings showing light to lakhs in 140 countries: PM Modi

Satya Sai Baba's teachings showing light to lakhs in 140 countries: PM Modi

In his address at the birth centenary celebrations of Satya Sai Baba, PM Modi also released a coin and a set of stamps to commemorate the guru

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
PM Modi also said that the central value of Indian civilisation was Seva and Service. Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to late spiritual guru Sri Satya Sai Baba, saying his teachings and service continue to guide lakhs of followers across the world.

In his address at the birth centenary celebrations of Satya Sai Baba, Modi also released a coin and a set of stamps to commemorate the guru.

"Sri Satya Sai Baba's centenary celebration is not just a festival, but a divine boon. Though Sai baba is not among us physically, his love and spirit of service are the guiding forces for crores of people," Modi said.

He said that in 140 countries, "lakhs of Satya Sai Baba's devotees are getting new light, direction and moving forward."  Sri Satya Sai Baba placed service at the heart of human life.

The spiritual guru's birth centenary became a festival of universal love, peace and service, Modi added.

Modi also said that the central value of Indian civilisation was Seva and Service.

"All our diverse spiritual and philosophical traditions ultimately lead to this one idea, whether one walks the path of Bhakti, knowledge or karma," he added.

Touching upon his government's various social security schemes meant for the welfare of poor, he said they were now being discussed in international forums.

Further, stressing on 'local for vocal,' he said it will help the country become 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sri Satya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee R J Rathnakar and others participated.

As part of the celebrations, Modi paid respects and his obeisance to Sathya Sai Baba at his Mahasamadhi here. The PM was given Vedic blessing by priests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC asks govt to frame national policy, rules on organ transplantation

Security beefed up at Delhi airport ahead of Anmol Bishnoi's extradition

No 'blanket orders' protecting doctors involved in RG Kar protests: SC

Al Falah chairman had reasons to flee, ₹415 cr tainted funds identified: ED

SC strikes Tribunals Act provisions, says govt reintroduced quashed clauses

Topics :Narendra ModiAndhra Pradeshsouth india

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story