Anna University assault case: Convict gets 30 years in jail, fined ₹90k

Biryani vendor A Gnanasekaran, convicted of sexually assaulting an Anna University student on December 23, 2024, gets 30-year jail term by Chennai Mahila court

Anna University
Anna University (Photo/X)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
The Chennai Mahila Court on Monday sentenced the convict in the Anna University sexual assault case to life imprisonment for at least 30 years and imposed a fine of ₹90,000, reported LiveLaw. The court had earlier found him guilty on all 11 charges levelled against him, based on substantial documentary and forensic evidence.
 
Justice Rajalakshmi, who presided over the case, had reserved the sentencing for June 2 after holding that the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt. The government counsel later confirmed that the prosecution successfully established all charges, including those under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the Information Technology Act, and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act.
 
The case dates back to December 23, 2024, when a woman student from Anna University lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Kotturpuram, Chennai. According to the complaint, A Gnanasekaran, a biryani vendor from Kottur, threatened her and her male friend before sexually assaulting her in a secluded area on the university premises. 
 
Police reports indicated that Gnanasekaran recorded a video of the incident and used it to blackmail the woman and her friend. He was later arrested by the Greater Chennai Police and remanded to judicial custody.
 

FIR leak

 
Following the initial investigation, the FIR was downloaded from the CCTNS website of the Tamil Nadu Police and widely circulated by certain sections of the media, sparking public outrage. The Madras High Court then transferred the investigation to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which also probed the FIR leak. The SIT filed a chargesheet in February, after which the case was transferred to the Mahila Court.
 
Throughout the trial, the prosecution sought maximum punishment, arguing that the case had been proven beyond reasonable doubt. The court concurred, stating that the documentary and forensic evidence provided by the prosecution was sufficient to establish Gnanasekaran’s guilt.
 

Political row over DMK allegations

 
The case also ignited a political controversy after photographs of Gnanasekaran with functionaries of the ruling DMK surfaced online. While BJP leader K Annamalai alleged that Gnanasekaran was a DMK student wing office-bearer, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathi denied the claim, asserting, “He is not a party office-bearer.”
 
Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the matter in the Legislative Assembly, stating, “I assure you that the one arrested in the Chennai student case is not a member of DMK. He is a DMK sympathiser, we don’t deny it.”
 
Gnanasekaran had earlier filed a petition seeking discharge from the case, citing lack of evidence and claiming that his arrest was based on suspicion. The Tamil Nadu Police opposed this plea, and the court heard arguments from both sides before dismissing the petition.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

