Home / Politics / Anna univ case: AIADMK welcomes verdict, says questions remain unanswered

Anna univ case: AIADMK welcomes verdict, says questions remain unanswered

Hailing the verdict, Leader of Opposition (LoP), Edappadi K Palaniswami said there are no answers yet for several questions raised in the people's court

A Mahila court here held Gnanasekaran guilty in the student sexual assault case. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK on Wednesday welcomed a court convicting the lone accused in the Anna University student sexual assault case, A Gnanasekaran, and said it continuously struggled to get justice for the victim.

Hailing the verdict, Leader of Opposition (LoP), Edappadi K Palaniswami said there are no answers yet for several questions raised in the people's court.

A Mahila court here held Gnanasekaran guilty in the student sexual assault case.

"Why was Gnanasekaran, who was the first to be arrested in the case released immediately? What happened between the release and the arrest that occurred yet again," he demanded to know. 

 

Palaniswami, also a former Chief Minister, alleged that the accused, now declared guilty, had great proximity to two DMK personalities, one a minister and another holding a key post in the Chennai city corporation.

"Why these two were not questioned by police," he asked.

All such allegations had already been dismissed by the DMK.

Also, the AIADMK top leader sought explanation to alleged "pressure" over the resignation of Dy SP Raghavendra Ravi of the Special Investigation Team.

Palaniswami also questioned why police, before the conclusion of investigation, declared that Gnanasekaran was the only accused. "Why this speed? To protect whom?"  The AIADMK top leader expressed confidence of his party assuming power once again following the 2026 Assembly election and said at that time all those connected to the crime would be identified and brought to justice.  Meanwhile Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said the police department has ensured justice in just five months for the victim in the Anna University student sexual assault case.

Assuring once again justice and safety-security for women, Stalin said the trial was conducted expeditiously and, "our police department has secured justice in just five months."  In a social media post, he thanked the police officials who investigated the case, prosecutors and the court.

"I continuously tell the police department that there should be no incidents of crime, and in case such things happen, no perpetrator of crimes should escape; probe and trial should be expeditious and punishment must be secured for the offenders," the chief minister said, adding , the hopes of opposition parties to carry on "defamatory, cheap politics," has been shattered.

Topics : AIADMK Tamil Nadu Sexual assault

First Published: May 28 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

