Delhi govt issues admission guidelines for children with special needs

The term "benchmark disability" refers to a person with not less than 40 per cent of a specified disability that needs to be certified by a government hospital as per the RPWD Act, 2016

indian school
Representative Image: Children identified with intellectual disability, specific learning disability, autism spectrum disorder, or related categories may also be considered based on assessment or diagnostic reports. (Image: WikiMedia Commons)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) released guidelines for admission of children with special needs (CWSN) for entry level classes in private schools.

According to a circular issued on Friday, children with benchmark disabilities are eligible to apply. The term "benchmark disability" refers to a person with not less than 40 per cent of a specified disability that needs to be certified by a government hospital as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016.

Children identified with intellectual disability, specific learning disability, autism spectrum disorder, or related categories may also be considered based on assessment or diagnostic reports, the circular stated. 

The age criteria for special needs applicants as of March 31, 2025 should be 3-7 years for pre-school/nursery, 4-8 years for kindergarten, and 5-9 years for class 1, as per the circular.

It stated that the online module for applications will open on Monday (June 2) and the last date for submission is June 22, with a tentative computerised draw of lots scheduled for July 7.

The circular reiterates that no school can demand capitation fees or donations at the time of admission, as per Right to Education (RTE) Act provisions. Any violations may result in fines up to ten times the demanded amount.

Parents are also advised not to manipulate residential details to secure admission, as the computerised draw is based on location data, it added.

Topics :Education NewsIndian educationDelhiDisabilityRight to Education ActRight to Education

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

