11 years of Telangana: Statehood day celebrations, traffic advisory out

India's youngest state, Telangana, is celebrating its 11th foundation day today, on June 2.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Telangana a happy statehood day, saying the state has made "innumerable contributions to national progress" and that the NDA government has taken action to improve its citizens' "ease of living."

Meanwhile, as the state gears up to celebrate the Telangana Formation Day on June 2, the Hyderabad Police have released a traffic advisory. There will be restrictions on vehicle movement at many important junctions, and delays are anticipated throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Telangana Formation Day: History

On July 30, 2013, the Congress Working Committee adopted a resolution advocating for the creation of Telangana as a separate state. Protests calling for the creation of the state were going on at the time. To ensure the resolution of the matter, the Union Government formed a committee with a number of ministers.

The Union Government agreed to the call for the establishment of the new state after the group prepared a report. The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill was subsequently approved by the Parliament in 2014. At the time, it was agreed that Hyderabad would serve as both Andhra Pradesh's and Telangana's joint capital for at least the next decade.

What is the Significance of the Telangana Formation Day?

Telangana Formation Day is a day to honour the struggles that the people of Telangana have endured in the pursuit of the formation of their state. More than 50 years of hardship and sacrifice led to the establishment of the state. This unique day honours Telangana's people's victory in establishing a distinct identity from Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Formation Day 2025: Traffic advisory (highlights)

To ensure smooth traffic and public safety throughout the day, the police have issued a traffic advisory, specifying precise parking arrangements and traffic diversions.

Today, Monday, June 2, there will be celebrations at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad and Gun Park in Nampally. To prevent delays, commuters who intend to go to Secunderabad Railway Station or Jubilee Bus Stand are encouraged to start early and think about taking the Metro Rail service.

Only specific parking sites are permitted for visitors, including district buses and the general public attending the event. The traffic police have provided a map of these locations. The public has been asked to watch the traffic updates on their official social media accounts and to comply. 9010203626 is the number to call the traffic helpline for emergency travel assistance.

Telangana Formation Day 2025: Traffic advisory guidelines

1. Traffic rules at Gun Park from 9–10 am

• At Ravindra Bharathi, cars heading toward the Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction from the Dwaraka Hotel in Saifabad will be rerouted to Iqbal Minar Junction.

• Traffic will be diverted to the AR Petrol Pump in the direction of BJR Statue from Nampally T Junction in the direction of Ravindra Bharathi.

2. Potential areas of congestion

• Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, AR Petrol Pump, and Ravindra Bharathi.

3. Traffic rules around Parade Grounds till 1 pm

• Citizens are advised to keep away from routes between Panjagutta - Greenlands - Begumpet and Secunderabad, and roads surrounding Parade Grounds. The stretch from Tivoli X Roads to Plaza X Roads will stay shut.

Happy Telangana Formation Day 2025: Wishes and greetings

• Happy Telangana Formation Day! May the spirit of resilience and progress guide your state towards a brighter and more vibrant future.

• Warmest wishes on Telangana Formation Day! May the land of valour and tradition continue to thrive and inspire generations.

• Heartfelt greetings on Telangana Formation Day! May the state’s legacy of courage and culture pave the way for a prosperous future.

• Heartiest wishes on Telangana Formation Day! May the state’s legacy of courage and community inspire a future filled with hope and achievement.

• This is the time to celebrate the creation of Telangana and the journey of its creation. Happy Telangana Day!

• Happy Formation Day to Telangana! May your journey of growth and unity continue to set an example for all, filled with peace and prosperity.

• On Telangana Formation Day, let’s celebrate the state’s remarkable achievements and vibrant spirit. Wishing you endless progress and happiness!