Home / India News / Another batch of over 1,400 pilgrims leaves from Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Another batch of over 1,400 pilgrims leaves from Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

More than 3.86 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at 'ice lingum' of Lord Shiva at the cave shrine since the 38-day pilgrimage commenced on July 3 from the valley

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra
With this, a total of 14,27,85 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp for the valley since July 2, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The 27th batch of 1490 pilgrims left Jammu on Monday for the twin base camps of 3, 880-meter-high cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas amid tight security arrangements.

More than 3.86 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at 'ice lingum' of Lord Shiva at the cave shrine since the 38-day pilgrimage commenced on July 3 from the valley.  The 27th batch of pilgrims, which included 1,262 men, 186 women, 42 sadhus and sadhvis, left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here in 61 vehicles for the twin base camps in Kashmir between 3:25 am and 3.57 am escorted by CRPF and police personnel, officials said.

The first pilgrim convoy, carrying 327 pilgrims in 16 vehicles, left for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal district, followed by the second convoy of 1,163 pilgrims in 45 vehicles, who are undertaking the yatra via the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district, they said.

With this, a total of 14,27,85 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp for the valley since July 2, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.

Last year, more than 5.10 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine, which houses a naturally formed 'ice lingam'.

The pilgrimage is scheduled to end on August 9, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

3 terrorists killed in Op Mahadev linked to Pahalgam attack: Amit Shah

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid protests by opposition

AIIMS Bhubaneswar nursing officer held for sexual harassment of attendant

Weather update: IMD issues alerts for heavy rain in many states on July 29

5 Kanwariyas killed, 23 injured in road accident in Jharkhand's Deoghar

Topics :Amarnath pilgrimsAmarnath yatraJammuCRPF

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story