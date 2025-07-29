3 terrorists killed in Op Mahadev linked to Pahalgam attack: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that the three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir on July 28 were involved in the recent attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam.

The Indian Army’s elite para commandos shot dead the suspected mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack, along with two of his associates, during an encounter in a forested area on the outskirts of Srinagar in Kashmir.

A total of 26 people – primarily tourists – were killed by terrorists at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, prompting the armed forces to initiate Operation Sindoor on 7 May to target terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Opposition unmoved by elimination of Pahalgam attackers: Shah Our security forces went to a great extent to establish that the identity of terrorists was the same as those responsible for the Pahalgam attack, Shah informed Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha today. The terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev have been identified as Suleiman, Afghan, and Jibran, Shah said. Shah informed the opposition, “I was expecting that when they heard the news of the killing of the Pahalgam terrorists, they would be happy, but they don’t seem happy about it.” Forensics confirm rifles used in Pahalgam terror attack: Shah

Shah stated that a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report of the cartridges from the terror attack had already been prepared. He added that the rifles of the three terrorists were seized and matched with the FSL reports. Further tests were conducted overnight in Chandigarh, after which it was confirmed that the three terrorists were indeed responsible for carrying out the attack. Speaking on Operation Sindoor, Shah said the Indian Armed Forces crippled Pakistan's defence systems, and it had no choice but to request India to halt attacks. Over 100 terrorists killed in Op Sindoor in 22 Minutes: Def Minister