3 terrorists killed in Op Mahadev linked to Pahalgam attack: Amit Shah

Speaking on Operation Mahadev on the floor of the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah said the killed terrorists have been identified as Suleiman, Afghan, and Jibran

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Home Minister Amit Shah said that the three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir were linked to the recent attack in Pahalgam (File image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that the three terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir on July 28 were involved in the recent attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam.  
 
The Indian Army’s elite para commandos shot dead the suspected mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack, along with two of his associates, during an encounter in a forested area on the outskirts of Srinagar in Kashmir.
 
A total of 26 people – primarily tourists – were killed by terrorists at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, prompting the armed forces to initiate Operation Sindoor on 7 May to target terror infrastructure in Pakistan.
 
Opposition unmoved by elimination of Pahalgam attackers: Shah
 
Our security forces went to a great extent to establish that the identity of terrorists was the same as those responsible for the Pahalgam attack, Shah informed Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha today. The terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev have been identified as Suleiman, Afghan, and Jibran, Shah said. 
 
Shah informed the opposition, “I was expecting that when they heard the news of the killing of the Pahalgam terrorists, they would be happy, but they don’t seem happy about it.”
 
Forensics confirm rifles used in Pahalgam terror attack: Shah
 
Shah stated that a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report of the cartridges from the terror attack had already been prepared. He added that the rifles of the three terrorists were seized and matched with the FSL reports. Further tests were conducted overnight in Chandigarh, after which it was confirmed that the three terrorists were indeed responsible for carrying out the attack.
Speaking on Operation Sindoor, Shah said the Indian Armed Forces crippled Pakistan's defence systems, and it had no choice but to request India to halt attacks.
 
Over 100 terrorists killed in Op Sindoor in 22 Minutes: Def Minister 
On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.  The defence minister asserted that the armed forces halted their strikes on Pakistan as the objectives had been fully achieved. Singh rejected the claims by United States President Donald Trump that he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, which ended the four-day conflict between the two neighbours on the evening of May 10.
 
Singh stated that Indian forces eliminated over 100 terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during Operation Sindoor, and it was completed in just 22 minutes.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Amit ShahLok SabhaRajya SabhaParliamentMonsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

