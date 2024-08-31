Another case registered against director Ranjith for sexual assault

Kerala police have registered a second sexual assault case against film director Ranjith following a complaint by an aspiring actor.

The case was filed in Kozhikode and is the latest development after the release of the recent Hema Committee report.

The investigation team recorded the statement of the complainant on Friday.

On Friday, a complaint was filed against Ranjith by an aspiring male actor, who alleged that the director forced him to strip naked and sexually assaulted him in 2012.

Ranjith had invited the victim to a hotel in Bangalore for an audition, where the alleged assault took place. The complainant initially believed it was part of the audition. The next morning, Ranjith offered the victim money. The actor has since filed a complaint with the DGP, and the SIT will consider it.