Home / India News / Another case registered against director Ranjith for sexual assault

Another case registered against director Ranjith for sexual assault

The case was filed in Kozhikode and is the latest development after the release of the recent Hema Committee report

Ranjith
Kerala police have registered a second sexual assault case against film director Ranjith. Photo: Wikipedia
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 12:08 PM IST
Kerala police have registered a second sexual assault case against film director Ranjith following a complaint by an aspiring actor.

The case was filed in Kozhikode and is the latest development after the release of the recent Hema Committee report.

The investigation team recorded the statement of the complainant on Friday.

On Friday, a complaint was filed against Ranjith by an aspiring male actor, who alleged that the director forced him to strip naked and sexually assaulted him in 2012.

Ranjith had invited the victim to a hotel in Bangalore for an audition, where the alleged assault took place. The complainant initially believed it was part of the audition. The next morning, Ranjith offered the victim money. The actor has since filed a complaint with the DGP, and the SIT will consider it.

Kerala Police had earlier confirmed to ANI that they received a complaint from the young actor against the Kerala filmmaker Ranjith.

On Monday, Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra filed a complaint with the Kochi City Police against Ranjith, a day after he resigned as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy.

Based on the actress's complaint, a case was registered against the director.

Earlier this month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contains shocking accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals.


First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

