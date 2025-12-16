Home / India News / Meet Archna Vyas, the new Gates Foundation country director for India

Meet Archna Vyas, the new Gates Foundation country director for India

A Physics postgraduate from the University of Delhi, Archna Vyas has almost three decades of experience across marketing, advertising, communication and policy roles

Archna Vyas
Archna Vyas succeeds Hari Menon, who has headed the Gates Foundation’s India Country Office since 2019 and is set to move into a global leadership role from January 2026.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:30 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Gates Foundation on Monday announced the appointment of Archna Vyas as country director for India. In the role, she will oversee the foundation’s work in India, coordinating closely with the Centre and state governments as well as philanthropies, civil society groups, academic institutions and the private sector.
 
Vyas succeeds Hari Menon, who has headed the Gates Foundation’s India Country Office since 2019 and is set to move into a global leadership role from January 2026.
 
Her mandate includes advancing the foundation’s priorities in line with the government's vision of Viksit Bharat, the foundation said.

But who is she?

A Physics postgraduate from the University of Delhi, Vyas has almost three decades of experience across marketing and advertising roles. She also holds a postgraduate diploma in business administration from the Institute of Management Technology, a diploma in public relations and mass communications from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and a behavioural insights certificate from the Harvard Kennedy School.
 
According to her LinkedIn profile, she began her career with a media planning role in 1996 at advertising giant Ogilvy & Mather and worked there till 1999. It was followed by a media group head role at FCB (1999-2003), and short stints of one year each as associate media director and business director at Universal McCann and MindShare, respectively.
 
Following this, she spent nearly a decade leading media relations, communications, and digital marketing across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, for British FMCG giant Reckitt.
 
She joined the Gates Foundation in 2014 and has since worked across its health and poverty reduction programmes in India. Prior to the country director role, Vyas served as global director in the foundation’s global policy and advocacy division. Her responsibilities covered both country-level and global engagements, including policy strategy, partnership-building and external communications linked to areas such as digital public infrastructure, sanitation, nutrition, education, agriculture and women’s economic empowerment, the foundation said.
 
According to her profile on the Gates Foundation website, she also worked with Ashoka University’s Centre for Social and Behaviour Change to help establish the Behavioural Insights Unit at NITI Aayog.
 
Moreover, she also serves on the World Health Organisation’s Technical Advisory Group on Behavioural Insights and Sciences for Health as well as on the governing body of the South Asia Learning Collaborative, an initiative that focuses on influencing social norms.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Messi event chaos: Bengal sports minister resigns, CM takes charge

Australia beach shooting suspect had roots in Hyderabad: Telangana Police

MGNREGA to Nirmal Bharat: A look at welfare schemes renamed since 2014

Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers land in Delhi, to be presented in court

Dowry has eroded mehr's protection in Muslim marriages: Supreme Court

Topics :India NewsGates foundationBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story