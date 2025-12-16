Home / India News / Dowry has eroded mehr's protection in Muslim marriages: Supreme Court

Dowry has eroded mehr's protection in Muslim marriages: Supreme Court

Calling the issue a constitutional and social concern, the Supreme Court said the eradication of dowry is an urgent necessity

Supreme Court
File photo of Supreme Court of India.
Akshita Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 3:10 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Supreme Court on Monday observed that the social practice of dowry has diffused into Muslim marriages, and has hollowed out the original protective intent of 'mehr', a mandatory Islamic bridal gift from groom to bride.
 
The court made the remarks while setting aside an Allahabad High Court order that had acquitted a husband and his mother in a dowry death case, contrary to the findings of the trial court.
 
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N K Singh restored the trial court’s view that a 20-year-old woman was burnt alive for failing to meet dowry demands of a coloured television, a motorcycle and ₹15,000.
 
The bench said what began as a voluntary practice of gifting to a daughter at marriage, meant for her own use and financial independence, had over time “morphed into an institutionalised practice”.
 

Facts of the case

 
Setting out the facts, the judgment said a young woman, barely 20 years old, lost her life in a “most heinous and painful” manner solely because her parents lacked the means to satisfy the material demands of her marital family.
 
“A coloured television, a motorcycle and ₹15,000 is all she was apparently worth,” the court said.
 
The deceased, Nasrin, was married to Ajmal Beg and was the daughter-in-law of Jamila Beg. The marriage had lasted just over a year before the incident. The court recorded that Ajmal, Jamila and other family members repeatedly demanded a television, a motorcycle and cash from Nasrin and her father.
 
On June 4, 2001, Ajmal reiterated these demands and again expressed dissatisfaction when they were not met. The next day, the accused allegedly assaulted Nasrin and threatened to kill her if the demands were not fulfilled.
 
Though neighbours reached the spot after she raised an alarm, the accused had already poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. She did not survive.
 

Court on hypergamy and dowry

 
The Supreme Court said that gift-giving during marriage had become closely tied to the idea of 'hypergamy', a social practice of marrying into a family of 'higher' status.
 
Tracing its roots, the court said the desire to marry daughters into equal or higher-status families emerged from patriarchal lineage systems, where family standing passed through the male line. Over time, hypergamy became both a social strategy and a religiously sanctioned norm.
 
The court said that although dowry is outlawed, it continues in a distorted form that bears no relation to women’s welfare. Instead, it has evolved into what scholars describe as the “groom price theory”, where dowry is determined by the groom’s education, social background and earning capacity.
 
“This reflects a systemic bias against women, pervasive across society, that grossly undervalued them,” the court said, adding that women are judged against standards they are condemned to be unable to meet without dowry.
 

Dowry not limited to Hindus

 
Rejecting the notion that dowry is confined to Hindu society, the court said the practice is also found in other religious communities.
 
“In Islam, dowry in the strict sense is prohibited,” the judgment said, explaining that 'mehr' is a mandatory gift from the groom to the bride and an essential component of the 'nikah'. The 'mehr' belongs solely to the bride and cannot be reclaimed by the husband or his family.
 
Citing the Quran, the court referred to Surah An-Nisa (4:4): “And give the women their bridal gifts graciously.” It said the purpose of 'mehr' is both symbolic and practical, ensuring dignity and financial security for women within marriage.
 

How dowry entered Muslim marriages

 
The court said dowry entered Muslim marriages in the subcontinent through cultural assimilation, social emulation and inter-community influence. Over time, marriage market pressures, including competition for higher-status grooms and changing social aspirations, encouraged families to provide substantial dowry.
 
As a result, 'mehr' and dowry came to coexist in complex ways. In many Muslim marriages, 'mehr' is fixed only in nominal terms, while real financial transfers flow from the bride’s family to the groom.
 
“This effectively hollows out the protective function of 'mehr',” the court said, adding that dowry often ends up under the control of the husband or his family. This shift leaves women economically vulnerable, particularly in cases of divorce or widowhood.
 
The bench said dowry imposes a heavy financial burden on the bride’s family and has been linked to harassment, domestic violence and dowry deaths across communities.
 
Calling the issue a constitutional and social concern, the Supreme Court said the eradication of dowry is an urgent necessity.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar Cabinet approves Saat Nishchay-3 programme to boost development

Messi event chaos: Probe panel flags procedural violations, recommends SIT

Waterlogging and pollution 'legacy' problems, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: India mother of democracy, says Nadda, urges respect for EC on SIR

New Bill will weaken MGNREGA: Priyanka slams govt for renaming obsession

Topics :Supreme Courtdowry death casesBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story