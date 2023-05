According to the government press release, Kiren Rijiju has now been assigned the portfolio of the ministry of Earth sciences. Union minister Jitendra Singh was holding charge of the ministry of Earth sciences. Arjun Ram Meghwal will replace Rijiju and will take over as minister of state (MoS) with an independent charge in the ministry of law and justice. Meghwal will continue to serve his existing portfolios as well.



"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has been pleased to direct the following reallocation of portfolios among Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers: The press release uploaded on the Centre's website said:



2. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, minister of state, was assigned the independent charge as minister of state in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Shri Kiren Rijiju. 1. The portfolio of the ministry of Earth sciences will be assigned to Shri Kiren Rijiju.



He was elected as a member of Parliament in Lok Sabha from Bikaner in 2009 and 2014. Meghwal was already serving as minister of state for parliamentary affairs, water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation and has been a member of the BJP for over a decade.