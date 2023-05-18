Home / India News / India records 906 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 10,179

India records 906 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 10,179

The number of people who have recuperated rose to 4.44 crore (4,44,42,065) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India records 906 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 10,179

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 9:48 AM IST
India witnessed a single-day rise of 906 new COVID-19 cases as the active cases declined to 10,179, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The toll has risen to 5,31,814 (5.31 lakh) with 20 deaths, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate has been pegged at 0.70 per cent and the weekly rate at 0.90 per cent.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,84,058)

The active cases now comprise 0.02 per cent of the total infections while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, according to the website.

The number of people who have recuperated rose to 4.44 crore (4,44,42,065) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Topics :CoronavirusCoronavirus VaccineCoronavirus Tests

First Published: May 18 2023 | 10:19 AM IST

