Vehicular movement to Imphal restored, trucks carry essential supplies

Amid the disruption of essential supplies in Manipur in the aftermath of the recent violence, the India Army and Assam Rifles stepped in to assure protection to vehicles carrying essential goods to and from Imphal, informed Indian Army officials.

During the ongoing tensions in Manipur, supplies to the Imphal Valley were cut off due to roadblocks and consequent fear among transporters. As a consequence, the state of essential supplies in Manipura was dwindling and beginning to reach critical levels.

"On May 15, a convoy of 28 vehicles including trucks, fuel tankers, and JCB carrying rice, sugar, pulses and fuel moved under the escort of CRPF and Manipur Police from Noney to Imphal. Prophylactic domination of the area was provided by Assam Rifles to ensure safe passage to the convoy which reached Imphal safely by afternoon," stated Indian Army officials.

In addition, monitoring was also ensured through unmanned aerial vehicles, informed officials.

""Together for Peace in #Manipur" Movement of vehicles on NH 37 commenced from 15 May. The same ensured beefing up of essential supplies, levels of which were gradually dwindling. #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles are committed to safely move through troops on ground & aerial surveillance," Tweeted SpearCorps.IndianArmy.

"Approximately 100 vehicles were moved on 16 and 17 May. Security Forces remain committed to restoring normalcy and the commencement of movement of the vehicles on NH 37 is another step towards normalcy in Manipur," informed officials.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Rifles facilitated civil administration in the supply of LPG gas cylinders.

"Assam Rifles continue to render assistance in the trying times and arranged collection of 1,836 cylinders from Sekmai Bottling Plant, Imphal West District and delivered them to Indane Gas Agency distributor at Churachandpur district," Assam Rifles said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Security forces provided administrative assistance for moving, collecting and distributing LPG cylinders in Manipur," added the statement.

On Monday this week, Assam Rifles rescued 96 people stranded in the state near the India-Myanmar border in an air evacuation operation. All 96 people were rehabilitated at Assam Rifles Camp.

As per the latest figures, close to 71 people lost their lives while more than 230 were injured and close to 1700 houses were burnt down during the violence in Manipur.