Home / India News / Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Uri sector, one soldier killed

Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Uri sector, one soldier killed

Troops foiled the infiltration bid in Churunda area of Uri in Baramulla district of north Kashmir

Security forces,army,soilder
A soldier was killed in an exchange of fire as the Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A soldier was killed in an exchange of fire as the Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said troops foiled the infiltration bid in Churunda area of Uri in Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

However, during the exchange of fire, an Army soldier was killed, the officials said.

The operation is going on and further details are awaited, the officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED raids against UP realty group for ₹248 cr fraud with home buyers

Bus collides head-on with truck in UP's Jaunpur; 5 dead, 15 injured

Only Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID not sufficient proof of citizenship: Bombay HC

ED raids Karnataka Cong MLA, others in illegal iron ore export case

Pune Porsche case: Police challenge JJB's refusal to try accused as adult

Topics :Indian ArmyJammu and KashmirJammu

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story