ED raids against UP realty group for ₹248 cr fraud with home buyers

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches against an Uttar Pradesh-based realty group as part of a money laundering probe against it for allegedly duping investors to the tune of ₹248 crore, official sources said.

At least eight premises in Lucknow and two in Delhi are being searched in the case against Rohtas Projects Ltd., the sources said. The action is being carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The money laundering case stems from as many as 87 FIRs filed by home/commercial space buyers since 2021 alleging they were duped and not given their properties.