Home / India News / Army helps woman deliver child in critical condition in J-K's Kupwara

Army helps woman deliver child in critical condition in J-K's Kupwara

Army medical staff assisted a woman in labour while being transported to a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, helping her give birth to a baby girl, a defence spokesperson said here

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Army helps woman deliver child in critical condition in J-K's Kupwara

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 12:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Army medical staff assisted a woman in labour while being transported to a hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday, helping her give birth to a baby girl, a defence spokesperson said here.

Col Emron Musavi said Harmida Begam, a resident of Jadda village in the Tangdhar area, was being transported to the Kupwara district headquarters after being referred to a medical facility there due to her critical condition.

He mentioned that the patient's movement was expedited at Sadhna Pass, which is manned by the Army.

However, after a few minutes, her ambulance returned to Sadhna Pass as she had gone into labour. The medical staff accompanying her faced difficulties due to complications that had emerged during the delivery, the spokesperson said.

He added that the Indian Army medical staff promptly responded and assisted in the emergency delivery, ensuring the safety of both the mother and the newborn child.

Col Musavi praised the Army's medical staff for their resilience and timely delivery, which brought joy to the woman's anxious family members.

The parents named the baby girl 'Sadhna' to acknowledge the location and honour the efforts of the Indian Army, he added.

The pass is named after yesteryear actress Sadhna, who once shot a movie there.

Also Read

1 child or youth died every 4.4 sec in 2021: UN report on child mortality

India among 14 nations who don't adhere to IPCA protocols, says US report

Atishi, Delhi mayor blame BJP for dilapidated condition of primary schools

Crackdown on child marriage continues in Assam, total arrests 2,441

Only women contingents to be part of 2024 R-Day parade: Defence Ministry

NCPCR finalises guidelines for child artistes in entertainment industry

India govt wants Go First flights to resume as soon as possible: Minister

Majority of contractual employees in Punjab to be regularised soon

Prepare action plan to hand over houses to poor in Amaravati: Reddy

Recruiting nurses remain a major hurdle to hospital bed expansion

Topics :Jammu and KashmirIndian Army

First Published: May 19 2023 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story