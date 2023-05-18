Home / India News / Prepare action plan to hand over houses to poor in Amaravati: Reddy

Prepare action plan to hand over houses to poor in Amaravati: Reddy

"The sooner the houses are constructed and handed over to the poor, the better it would be for their lives," Reddy said in a a release by the state government

Press Trust of India Amaravati
Prepare action plan to hand over houses to poor in Amaravati: Reddy

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials to prepare an action plan for constructing houses and hand them over to beneficiaries after distributing pattas for the eligible poor in the Amaravati capital region.

Reviewing the government housing programme, the Chief Minister instructed officials to give special attention on expediting construction for the poor to get their houses at the earliest.

"The sooner the houses are constructed and handed over to the poor, the better it would be for their lives," Reddy said in a a release by the state government.

Meanwhile, officials informed the Chief Minister that 5,024 Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) houses are ready to be handed over while levelling works of land at R-5 zone, a designated place for eligible poor people in the capital area, have been completed and house pattas are ready to be distributed.

According to officials, 3.7 lakh houses were completed thus far under housing for poor as part of the 'Navaratnalu' scheme of nine different welfare programmes while the state has spent Rs 1,085 crore on housing in the past 45 days.

Further, they noted that construction of five lakh houses would be completed in the next 45 days while 8.6 lakh of them are under various stages of development.

Moreover, efforts have been intensified to enable women beneficiaries to avail loans, even as more than 11 lakh women were granted bank loans up to Rs 35,000 each while the loan amount sanctioned under the 'Pavala Vaddi' MSME scheme has risen up to Rs 3,887 crore.

Also Read

Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order

IMD issues alert in south coastal Andhra as cyclone 'Mandous' intensifies

Amaravati farmers protest against AP govt's plan for three state capitals

Polavaram project is synonymous with Y S Rajasekhar Reddy: Andhra CM

Andhra High Court strikes down govt order imposing curbs on meetings

Recruiting nurses remain a major hurdle to hospital bed expansion

Manipur clashes: Meitei groups draw parallel with Kashmiri Pandits

PM to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28, will dedicate to nation

President appoints Andhra HC chief justice, senior advocate as SC judges

Bengal, Vietnam have much to do to strengthen bilateral trade: Envoy

Topics :Andhra Pradesh governmentAmravati

First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story