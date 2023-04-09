Home / India News / Army launches search operation along LoC in J-K after suspicious movements

Army launches search operation along LoC in J-K after suspicious movements

The Army on Sunday launched a search operation after a suspicious movement was observed in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC)

General News
Army launches search operation along LoC in J-K after suspicious movements

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 12:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Army on Sunday launched a search operation after a suspicious movement was observed in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC).

"A search operation was launched along the line of the control in the Poonch sector after a suspicious movement was observed," officials said.

"The search operation is going on," they said.

As per the sources, the incident happened in the Poonch district on Saturday evening, after the Army noticed some suspicious movements.

More details are awaited.

Topics :Indian Armycross border terrorismline of control

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

Also Read

Cross-border infiltration attempt foiled along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Two terrorists shot dead along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

India revamps defence infra with fortification of BSF bunkers at J&K border

Weapons, narcotics seized near LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir

BSF deploys drone-mounted radars to check tunnels along Pak border

Sikkimese feel betrayed as Article 371F violated: SDF chief Chamling

Congress appoints B N Chandrappa as working president of Karnataka unit

UGC cautions Class 12 students against fake universities in Pakistan

Covid wave looms as India's population-level immunity dwindles: WHO

Doctors allege medical college flouting govt order on jobs for disabled

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story