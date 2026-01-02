Army recovers ammunition, IED likely dropped by drone from J&K's Poonch

The Army on Thursday recovered a consignment suspected to have been dropped by a drone along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, recovering 70 rounds of ammunition and a suspected improvised explosive device, officials said.

According to them, the consignment was dropped early in the morning in an area between Rangar Nallah and the Poonch River in the Chakkan da Bagh belt of Khari village.

During inspection, Army personnel found a bag containing 70 rounds of ammunition and a yellow tiffin-box that is suspected to contain about two kilograms of IED, officials said.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to the spot, and they later defused the IED through a controlled explosion, the officials said.