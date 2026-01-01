India's first bullet train to start operations on August 15, 2027: Vaishnaw

India's first bullet train will start operations on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad route on August 15, 2027, Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday, adding that the high-speed corridor will be opened in phases.

What did Ashwini Vaishnaw say about the rollout plan?

"The bullet train will be ready in 2027, August 15th, 2027. The first section to open will be from Surat to Bilimora. After that, Vapi to Surat will open. Then Vapi to Ahmedabad will open, and after that, Thane to Ahmedabad will open, and then Mumbai to Ahmedabad will open," he said while addressing the media here.

How long is the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor?

When fully commissioned, the 508-kilometre corridor, being executed by the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL), will have 12 stations, including Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. What has driven confidence in high-speed rail projects? Vaishnaw said the successful launch of the Vande Bharat Express has inspired a new sense of confidence across the country for high-speed travel. He added that the ministry is receiving requests from multiple states to launch Vande Bharat trains. What will change in the inaugural run plan? The minister said the bullet train, in its inaugural run, will now cover a 100-kilometre stretch between Surat and Vapi in August 2027. The inaugural run was originally planned on a 50-kilometre stretch between Surat and Billimora within the same deadline. The bullet train will cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in 1 hour and 58 minutes and will halt at four stations.