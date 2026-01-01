Home / India News / India's first bullet train to start operations on August 15, 2027: Vaishnaw

India's first bullet train to start operations on August 15, 2027: Vaishnaw

India's first bullet train will begin operations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor on August 15, 2027, with the high-speed rail project opening in phases, Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said

Bullet train, train, railway
Vaishnaw said the successful launch of the Vande Bharat Express has inspired a new sense of confidence across the country for high-speed travel | Representative Image
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 8:29 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India's first bullet train will start operations on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad route on August 15, 2027, Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday, adding that the high-speed corridor will be opened in phases.
 
What did Ashwini Vaishnaw say about the rollout plan? 
"The bullet train will be ready in 2027, August 15th, 2027. The first section to open will be from Surat to Bilimora. After that, Vapi to Surat will open. Then Vapi to Ahmedabad will open, and after that, Thane to Ahmedabad will open, and then Mumbai to Ahmedabad will open," he said while addressing the media here.
 
How long is the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor? 
When fully commissioned, the 508-kilometre corridor, being executed by the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL), will have 12 stations, including Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.
 
What has driven confidence in high-speed rail projects? 
Vaishnaw said the successful launch of the Vande Bharat Express has inspired a new sense of confidence across the country for high-speed travel. He added that the ministry is receiving requests from multiple states to launch Vande Bharat trains.
 
What will change in the inaugural run plan? 
The minister said the bullet train, in its inaugural run, will now cover a 100-kilometre stretch between Surat and Vapi in August 2027. The inaugural run was originally planned on a 50-kilometre stretch between Surat and Billimora within the same deadline. The bullet train will cover the distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in 1 hour and 58 minutes and will halt at four stations.
 
How much does the project cost and who is funding it? 
The Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project is being built at a total estimated cost of over ₹1 lakh crore, with the Japan International Cooperation Agency funding 81 per cent of the cost.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED freezes fresh ₹192-cr deposits of WinZO in money laundering case

2025 was 8th warmest year since 1901; extreme weather caused 2,760 deaths

Punjab govt extends tax dues settlement scheme deadline till March 31

UP SIR: Permanent migration led to 28.8 mn uncollectable voter forms

Swiggy, Zomato see New Year's Eve order surge despite gig workers' strike

Topics :bullet trainsBullet train IndiaHigh Speed RailRailways

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story