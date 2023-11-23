Army recruitment rallies in different parts of Bihar and Jharkhand

Rallies will be organised by the Danapur Army recruitment zone (Bihar and Jharkhand) for the purpose of recruiting Junior commissioned officers in different categories from November 23, 2023.

Col Karan Mehta of Danapur recruitment headquarters stated that the rally will recruit Junior commissioned officers for the posts of a religious teacher and surveyor on November 13.

The recruitment rallies for posts of clerk, technical, storekeeper, and tradesmen in the general duty category will be held from November 24 to 30 in different places like Buxar, Bhojpur, Siwan, Saran, Patna, Gopalganj, and Vaishali districts.

In the same way, recruitment rallies for the general post category for military police will take place on December 2 and 3 for the shortlisted candidates of Bihar and Jharkhand.

An online common entrance examination (CEE) will be conducted to shortlist candidates, and thereafter physical fitness and medical tests will also take place. Earlier, online CEE was conducted from April 17 to 26 for the recruitment year 2023-24 at 375 centres across the country in which around 23 lakh candidates had participated.

The Agnipath scheme was introduced in January last year in which selected candidates are being enrolled as Agniveers for a period of four years. However, after the period of four years, 25 per cent will be selected in the armed forces for regular cadre.