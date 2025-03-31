No liquor sale in Delhi for 5 days in April-June quarter: Check dates

The Delhi government has announced that five dry days will be observed across the National Capital Territory of Delhi on account of important religious festivals during the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, that is April to June. The order for the same has been issued by the union territory’s excise department.

Liquor shops in the national capital will be shut on the following dates:

Ram Navami: April 6

Mahavir Jayanti: April 10

Good Friday: April 18

Buddha Purnima: May 12

Eid-ul-Zuha:June 7

The dry days for liquor licensees have been declared under the provisions of Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, Excise Commissioner Sunny Singh said. The order further directed the licensees to exhibit the order at a conspicuous place on their licensed premises.