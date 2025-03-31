Home / India News / No liquor sale in Delhi for 5 days in April-June quarter: Check dates

No liquor sale in Delhi for 5 days in April-June quarter: Check dates

The national capital will observe five dry days from April to June 2025 for religious festivals, as per an excise department order

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 4:06 PM IST
The Delhi government has announced that five dry days will be observed across the National Capital Territory of Delhi on account of important religious festivals during the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, that is April to June. The order for the same has been issued by the union territory’s excise department.
 

Liquor shops in the national capital will be shut on the following dates: 

Ram Navami: April 6
Mahavir Jayanti: April 10
Good Friday: April 18
Buddha Purnima: May 12
Eid-ul-Zuha:June 7 
 
The dry days for liquor licensees have been declared under the provisions of Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, Excise Commissioner Sunny Singh said. The order further directed the licensees to exhibit the order at a conspicuous place on their licensed premises.
Topics :Liquor shopsDelhi-NCRalcoholBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

