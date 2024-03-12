Home / India News / Arunachal govt announces additional 4% dearness allowance for its employees

Arunachal govt announces additional 4% dearness allowance for its employees

The hike, effective from January 1, will benefit 68,818 state government employees and 33,200 pensioners

Representative Image
Press Trust of India Itanagar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 12:39 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced an additional 4 per cent dearness allowance (DA) for its employees, officials said on Tuesday.

The hike, effective from January 1, will benefit 68,818 state government employees and 33,200 pensioners, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

With this hike, the DA for employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners has reached 50 per cent. The state has to spend an additional Rs 124.20 crore per year for this, they added.

"Under the guidance of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, our double-engine sarkar is committed to the welfare of all citizens, including those dedicated to delivering government services," Chief Minister Pema Khandu posted on X.

"Let us continue to work diligently for the all-round, inclusive growth of Arunachal Pradesh," he added.

Also Read

Centre allocates Rs 1,782 cr for strategic road project in Arunachal

Arunachal to include left-out artisans from 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme: Khandu

Female govt employees may now nominate child for pension before husband

Old pension scheme 4.5 times more costly than the existing NPS: RBI Study

Uttarakhand govt increases DA of employees by 42% to 46% per month

Country which doesn't cherish its heritage loses its future too: PM Modi

Haryana politics: CM Khattar, Cabinet quits amid rumours of BJP-JJP split

PM Modi inaugurates Kochrab Ashram, launches plan of Gandhi Ashram Memorial

Will resign if anyone who has not applied for NRC gets citizenship: Himanta

Govt to issue fresh draft for installation of rear seat belt alarm in cars

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arunachal PradeshDearness Allowancecentral government employees retirementcentral governmentNorth East

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story