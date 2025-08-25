Arunachal govt launches 'e-Bhavishya' for timely pension disbursement

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday launched e-Bhavishya, a pension reform initiative aimed at ensuring transparent, speedy, and hassle-free disbursement of retirement benefits to government employees.

Announcing the initiative through a social media post, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the government was committed to honouring the service of its employees by ensuring that they receive their dues on time.

He said the new system would guarantee delivery of the pension payment order (PPO) on the day of retirement, thereby removing delays that have long troubled pensioners.

The reform also introduces real-time updates for retired employees on the status of their pension cases through the digital platform.