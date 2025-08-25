Arunachal govt launches 'e-Bhavishya' for timely pension disbursement

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday launched e-Bhavishya, a pension reform initiative aimed at ensuring transparent, speedy, and hassle-free disbursement of retirement benefits to government employees.
Announcing the initiative through a social media post, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the government was committed to honouring the service of its employees by ensuring that they receive their dues on time.
He said the new system would guarantee delivery of the pension payment order (PPO) on the day of retirement, thereby removing delays that have long troubled pensioners.
The reform also introduces real-time updates for retired employees on the status of their pension cases through the digital platform.
Officials said with the introduction of e-Bhavishya, over 95 per cent of pension cases are expected to be disposed of within the next three years.
Part of the government's broader agenda under 'PEMA 3 Year of Reforms & Growth', the initiative aims to bring accountability, efficiency, and dignity to the post-retirement phase of employees' lives.
By integrating technology with welfare, the system is expected to significantly reduce pendency and manual delays while allowing pensioners to monitor their applications online.
"The reform is about respecting years of dedicated service to the state and ensuring that retirement does not bring uncertainty or hardship," Khandu said in a post on X.
