Home / India News / Dwarka to Sonipat quicker? PM Modi to open new Delhi highways on Aug 17

Dwarka to Sonipat quicker? PM Modi to open new Delhi highways on Aug 17

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate Delhi's Dwarka Expressway and UER-II on August 17, projects worth ₹11,000 crore aimed at reducing traffic jams and improving NCR connectivity

dwarka expressway
The Haryana section (19 km) of the Dwarka Expressway was inaugurated earlier by PM Modi in March 2024. (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two big highway projects in Delhi on Sunday (August 17), worth nearly ₹11,000 crore. The event will take place in Rohini at 12:30 pm, where the PM will also address the public.
 

Projects to reduce Delhi’s traffic burden

 
The two projects — Dwarka Expressway (Delhi section) and Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) — are part of the government’s larger plan to reduce traffic congestion in the capital, a PIB release said.
 
These projects aim to improve road connectivity, reduce travel time, and make commuting easier across Delhi and its surrounding areas, the release said.
 

Dwarka Expressway: Key details

 
• The 10.1 km Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around ₹5,360 crore.
• It will offer multi-modal connectivity to Yashobhoomi convention centre, Delhi Metro’s Blue and Orange lines, the upcoming Bijwasan railway station, and the Dwarka cluster bus depot.
• The stretch has been divided into two parts:
-Package I: 5.9 km from Shiv Murti intersection to the Road Under Bridge at Dwarka Sector-21
-Package II: 4.2 km from Dwarka Sector-21 to the Delhi-Haryana border, linking directly to UER-II
 
The Haryana section (19 km) of the Dwarka Expressway was inaugurated earlier by PM Modi in March 2024.
 

UER-II stretch to boost NCR connectivity

 
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Alipur to Dichaon Kalan stretch of UER-II, built at a cost of ₹5,580 crore.
 
• This new road will ease traffic on Delhi’s Inner Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH09.
• It includes new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat, which will improve industrial connectivity and speed up goods movement across the NCR.
• Officials said the project will also help in diverting heavy vehicles, reducing pressure on city roads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Four killed, 11 injured as mini bus collides with truck in MP's Shivpuri

Landslide kills two in Mumbai amid heavy rain, Delhi sees overcast skies

Delhi Police files case in collapse of dargah structure near Humayun's Tomb

Nitish announces 'special economic packages' to boost investment in Bihar

Jharkhand declares one-day state mourning following minister's death

Topics :Narendra ModiDwarka ExpresswayNational HighwayDelhi-NCRBS Web ReportsDelhi traffic

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story