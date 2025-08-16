Four killed, 11 injured as mini bus collides with truck in MP's Shivpuri

Four persons were killed and 11 others injured after the mini bus they were travelling in collided with a small truck on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred around 5 am on National Highway 46, around 30 km from the district headquarters, when the mini bus carrying a Gujarat-based music troupe was returning from a programme at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Survaya police station house officer (SHO) Arvind Chari told PTI.

He said the bus driver lost control of the wheel, entered the wrong lane and collided with a small truck.