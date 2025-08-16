Home / India News / Four killed, 11 injured as mini bus collides with truck in MP's Shivpuri

Four killed, 11 injured as mini bus collides with truck in MP's Shivpuri

Around 5 am, a mini bus carrying a Gujarat music troupe crashed on NH-46, 30 km from the district HQ, while returning from a programme at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Press Trust of India Shivpuri
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
Four persons were killed and 11 others injured after the mini bus they were travelling in collided with a small truck on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred around 5 am on National Highway 46, around 30 km from the district headquarters, when the mini bus carrying a Gujarat-based music troupe was returning from a programme at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Survaya police station house officer (SHO) Arvind Chari told PTI.

He said the bus driver lost control of the wheel, entered the wrong lane and collided with a small truck.

The deceased included Hardik Dave (37), a singer in the music troupe, Raja Thakur (28), Ankit Thakur (17) and Rajendra Solanki (47), all members of the band, the SHO said.

He said the injured persons have been admitted to hospitals.

A preliminary probe suggests that the driver of the mini bus with 17 people onboard might have dozed off at the wheel, Chari said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Topics :Madhya Pradeshroad accidentVaranasi

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

