Home / India News / ED raids Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy, son in money laundering case

ED raids Tamil Nadu Minister I Periyasamy, son in money laundering case

The money laundering probe follows an April Madras High Court order to charge Periyasamy and his family over Rs 2.1 crore in alleged disproportionate assets

Enforcement Directorate, ED
There was no immediate comment from Periyasamy or the DMK on the ED action
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 1:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday searched multiple premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader I Periyasamy and his MLA son as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The raids were undertaken in Chennai and Dindigul under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The premises of I P Sentilkumar, the son of the 72-year-old minister for rural development, panchayats and panchayat unions, were also searched, according to the sources. Periyasamy represents the Athoor assembly constituency in Dindigul district.

There was no immediate comment from Periyasamy or the DMK on the ED action.

The money laundering investigation stems from an April order of the Madras High Court, which directed a special court in Dindigul to frame charges against Periyasamy and his family members in connection with a Rs 2.1 crore "disproportionate" assets case.

The order came in response to some criminal revision petitions filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), challenging a special court order discharging Periyasamy and his family members from the case.

The HC also directed the special court to conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis and complete it within six months.

The prosecution's case was that Periyasamy had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 2.1 crore in his name and in the names of his wife, P Suseela and sons P Sentilkumar and P Prabhu, disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was a minister between 2006 and 2010.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shubhanshu Shukla returns Sunday after historic space mission, to meet PM

Dwarka to Sonipat quicker? PM Modi to open new Delhi highways on Aug 17

Four killed, 11 injured as mini bus collides with truck in MP's Shivpuri

Landslide kills two in Mumbai amid heavy rain, Delhi sees overcast skies

Delhi Police files case in collapse of dargah structure near Humayun's Tomb

Topics :Tamil NaduEnforcement DirectorateMoney laundering money laundering case

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story