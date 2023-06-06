Home / India News / Ashwini Vaishnaw holds meetings with officials, after returning from Odisha

Ashwini Vaishnaw holds meetings with officials, after returning from Odisha

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who returned to Delhi from Balasore in Odisha after reviewing the rescue and restoration work following the triple train accident

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Ashwini Vaishnaw holds meetings with officials, after returning from Odisha

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who returned to Delhi from Balasore in Odisha after reviewing the rescue and restoration work following the triple train accident, is holding a series of high-level meetings with officials here.

He is scheduled to speak to general managers of all zonal railways later in the evening through video conferencing, sources said.

Sources said that the meeting focused on safety drills in zones with a special focus on signalling and telecom across the railway network.

The train accident in Balasore involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying over 2,500 passengers, and goods train laden with iron ore occurred around 7 pm on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

At least 278 people were killed and more than 900 were injured in the accident.

Also Read

Change in electronic interlocking caused train accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Odisha Balasore train accident: Tamil Nadu declares one-day state mourning

Odisha train accident: Death toll rises to 288, at least 803 injured

Odisha train tragedy: District hospitals witness huge flow of patients

Odisha Train tragedy: Body identification a major challenge for state govt

Delhi Police visits WFI chief's UP home, records statements of associates

Pro-Khalistan slogans raised on 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar

Bihar bridge collapse: Govt sends show cause notice to construction firm

REET paper leak: ED seizes incriminating documents during Rajasthan raids

Mizoram, Assam provide asylum to 10,700 people from violence-hit Manipur

Topics :Railways Indian RailwaysOdisha Train Accident

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story