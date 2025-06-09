Delhi plans 5 km tunnel to link Shiv Murti and Nelson Mandela Road: Details

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced the construction of a 5-kilometre-long tunnel connecting Shiv Murti–Mahipalpur (Dwarka Expressway) with Nelson Mandela Road (Vasant Kunj).

The high-capacity corridor, to be built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of ₹3,500 crore, is part of a broader ₹24,000 crore infrastructure package approved by the central government to improve traffic flow and reduce pollution in the National Capital Region.

The proposed tunnel will feature two underground tubes, each comprising three lanes, offering a signal-free link between South Delhi, Dwarka, and Gurugram.

The project is expected to break ground early next year and will be equipped with modern safety and operational features, including electro-mechanical systems, ventilation, CCTV surveillance, fire control measures, emergency exits, cross-passages, and central monitoring rooms.

Speaking on the development, CM Gupta called the initiative a landmark step toward creating the “Delhi of the future”, noting that the tunnel will ease congestion on key bottleneck routes like Rangpuri, Mahipalpur, Nelson Mandela Road, Dhaula Kuan, Rao Tula Ram Marg, and NH-48. "This signal-free corridor will provide relief to millions of commuters and act as a critical link between multiple zones of the capital and the surrounding NCR," she said after a meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari , where six key infrastructure projects for Delhi were given the green light. The tunnel is also poised to become a strategic connector between Central and East Delhi and several major highways and expressways: Delhi Expressway (NE-5), NH-44 (Delhi-Chandigarh), NH-10 (Delhi-Hisar), NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur), and NH-709B (Delhi-Dehradun). The route will further integrate with the Urban Extension Road (UER) and Dwarka Expressway, enhancing interconnectivity across regions.