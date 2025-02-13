Assam CM accuses Gaurav Gogoi of defence queries after marrying a Briton

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched an attack on Congress leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi . Biswa alleged that the MP raised questions in Parliament on sensitive defence matters after his marriage to a British citizen.

Gogoi rejected all allegations made by Assam CM, called them “false accusations” and countered by saying that the BJP is engaging in a “smear campaign” ahead of the assembly elections in Assam scheduled next year.

What are Sarma’s allegations against Gaurav Gogoi

Sarma’s remarks came a day after BJP’s national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Gogoi’s wife of having links with Pakistan’s ISI.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma alleged that in 2015, the Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, invited a first-term MP and his startup, Policy for Youth, for discussions at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. Without naming Gogoi, Sarma questioned, “Notably, this MP was not a member of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs at the time, raising questions about the intent behind his engagement.”

The chief minister further claimed that this meeting occurred “despite India's official protest against the Pakistani High Commission's interference in internal matters, particularly its involvement with the Hurriyat Conference." He also alleged that the MP led 50 to 60 young Indians to meet Pakistani officials.

According to Sarma, “A closer examination of his parliamentary questions revealed a growing focus on sensitive defence matters, including inquiries about Coast Guard radar installations, India's arms factories, aeronautical defence, transit routes for trade with Iran, Kashmiri students, and alleged attacks on churches—marking a noticeable shift in his areas of interest.”

Also Read

Sarma linked these developments to Gogoi’s marriage, saying, "Interestingly, these developments occurred immediately after his marriage to a British citizen with a professional background that raises further questions." He alleged that before their marriage, she had worked for an American senator with "close ties to the Pakistani establishment" and later spent time in Pakistan, employed by an organisation "widely believed to be a front for the ISI."

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia echoed these claims, stating, “Links of Elizabeth Colburn, the wife of Gaurav Gogoi, with Pakistan Planning Commission Advisor Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and the ISI, have come to light.” He further alleged that the organisation she works for is funded by billionaire George Soros and demanded a clarification from the Congress leadership.

Who is Gaurav Gogoi’s wife Elizabeth Colburn?

According to a news report by The Week, Gogoi met Coleburn during their internship at the Sanctions Committee of the United Nations Secretariat in 2010.

The son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, he married Coleburn in 2013 in New Delhi after persuading his initially apprehensive family. The couple has two children—a son and a daughter.

From March 2011 to January 2015, Coleburn worked with the Climate Development and Knowledge Network (CDKN), primarily based in Pakistan. Her role involved coordinating country programs in India and Nepal while leading CDKN’s knowledge management efforts.

A London School of Economics graduate, she is currently employed at Oxford Policy Management, which focuses on climate-related issues.

However, her alleged association with US Senator Tom Udall—who had close ties with George Soros—has drawn criticism from the BJP. Udall, a former member of the US Senate Intelligence Committee, maintained a consistently pro-Pakistan stance throughout his career.

Gogoi Slams BJP’s ‘smear campaign’

Dismissing the allegations, Gogoi told PTI, “The BJP has no issues to raise and is dependent on false accusations. The people of India are very active politically and are aware of the lies and confusion that the BJP is spreading.”

Gogoi rejected the claims while describing them as “laughable and entertaining”. While responding to reporters, Gogoi said, "If my wife is an ISI agent, then I am a RAW agent.” He accused the BJP of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against him, similar to one before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Gogoi also claimed that land scams involving the chief minister’s family had been reported to BJP leaders in Delhi. “Fearing that he might lose his chair, he is trying to divert attention by launching a smear campaign against me and my family,” he alleged.