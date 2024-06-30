Assam flood situation worsens; over 262,000 affected, two more dead

The flood situation worsened in Assam on Sunday with two more persons losing their lives and over 262,000 people reeling under the deluge in 12 districts, an official bulletin said.

Five major rivers, including the Brahmaputra at two places, were flowing over the danger level, it said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the situation in his Lok Sabha constituency Dibrugarh, which has been severely affected, especially with the district headquarters town remaining underwater for several days, another official release said.

Two deaths have been reported from Dhemaji, taking the toll in this year's flood, storm and landslide to 44, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said.

Altogether 2,62,186 people remain affected by flood in Kamrup, Karimganj, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Majuli, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Sivsagar, Kokrajhar and Jorhat districts.

The number of people suffering from the deluge was 1,33,945 in seven districts on Saturday.

At least 36 revenue circles and 671 villages continued to remain affected.

Dhemaji is the worst-hit district with 69,252 people affected by the deluge, followed by Cachar with 61,895 and Tinsukia with 45,281.

Among the rivers flowing above the danger level are the Brahmaputra in Dibrugarh and Nematighat, Dikhou in Sivsagar, Jia Bharali in Sonitpur, Beki in Barpeta and the Kushiyara in Karimganj.

More From This Section

Altogether 2,593 displaced people are taking shelter in 44 relief camps, while another eight relief distribution centres are also functional, the bulletin said.

Crop area of 6,546 hectares is underwater, it said.

Rescue operations were being carried out by different agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, SDRF, fire and emergency services and the local administrations.

Around 300 people were rescued by boats in Dhemaji, 20 in Tinsukia and three in Dibrugarh. Boats were also used to rescue 1,050 animals in Dhemaji.

Roads, bridges, embankments, Anganwadi centres and other infrastructure were damaged due to floods in different parts of the state.

The ASDMA bulletin said urban areas of Kamrup and Dibrugarh districts were hit by the deluge, affecting 5,742 people.

Dibrugarh is the worst-hit with 5,667 people reeling under the floodwater. Three relief camps have been set up, sheltering 75 displaced people.

Sonowal, the union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, took stock of the flood situation in Dibrugarh constituency, a release said.

As the torrential rain continued to wreak havoc, he directed officials concerned to take immediate action and emergency measures to minimise damage.

Sonowal also took stock of the flood situation within Dibrugarh city as the water level of the Brahmaputra river crossed the danger mark early on Sunday morning.

To minimise damage with the forecast for more rainfall in the region, he spoke to Assam ministers Sanjay Kishan and Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

Dass, who is the guardian minister of Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts, is likely to visit the affected areas on Monday, the release said.

"It is a matter of grave concern as the flood situation in many areas of the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency remains grim. While the administration is trying to negate the impact of floods with emergency measures, I have directed the officials to ensure that those affected are offered support and relief at the earliest," Sonowal said.

The union minister also discussed the situation with Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, chief secretary Ravi Kota, district commissioner Bikram Kairi, top functionaries of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation and other senior government officials.