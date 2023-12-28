Assam invites applications for over 10000 vacancies in education sector

Good news for all the job seekers as the Assam government is inviting applications for over 10,000-plus vacancies in the education department.

During the 2021 Assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised to give over 1 lakh government jobs once they return to power. The Himanta Biswa Sarma government claims it is on the verge of keeping that promise.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took X (formerly known as Twitter), and wrote, "We will not only deliver, but exceed our promise of creating more than 1 lakh government jobs in the most transparent manner in Assam's history."

Check the tweet here:

Today, our government has released vacancies for over 10,000 posts in the Education Department.



We will not only deliver, but exceed our promise of creating more than 1 lakh government jobs in the most transparent manner in Assam’s history. #ModiKiGuarantee pic.twitter.com/ox3W2WdHYV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 27, 2023

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has released a recruitment advertisement for the vacancies of 14,223 school teacher posts across the state. The minister also shared the information specifying that the Directorate of Secondary Education published the advertisement for 1424 postgraduate teachers and 7249 graduate teachers.

As per the reports the graduate teachers will be recruited from Arts, Hindi, Science, and Sanskrit streams for provincialised secondary schools.

The term provincialisation means taking care of all the liabilities of non-government schools, which were established to serve society through education, for payment of salaries and other benefits of teachers.

Pegu also mentioned that the Directorate of Elementary Education released an advertisement to recruit 3,800 Assistant Teachers of Lower Primary (LP) Schools.

Apart from these, 1750 posts of Assistant Teachers, Hindi Teachers, and Science Teachers of Upper Primary (UP) schools were advertised in different newspapers.

About Assam Assam is a northeastern state of India located in the south of eastern Himalayas. It covers an area of 78,438 sq. km., touches the boundary of Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh in the north, Bangladesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram to the south, Nagaland and Manipur to the east, and West Bengal to the West.

The state is popularly known for Assam silk and Assam tea. It is also the first site for old drilling in Asia.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel