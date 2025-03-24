Assam Rifles Raising Day 2025: What is it and why is it celebrated today?

The Assam Rifles is one of the oldest and most decorated paramilitary forces in India. It is celebrating its 190th Raising Day today, March 24 (Monday). On this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has extended his heartfelt greetings to the Assam Rifles personnel and their family members on their raising day.

Tagging Assam Rifles official X account, Shah shared a post that reads, "Greetings to our brave sentinels of the Northeast, the Assam Rifles personnel and their families on Raising Day. The force has knocked off the challenges to the security of the Northeast with their valour and won hearts through their humanitarian assistance to the people. Salute to the warriors of the Assam Rifles who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."

Assam Rifles celebrates Raising Day

Assam Rifles Raising Day is a day when India’s oldest paramilitary force came into existence i.e., in 1835.

The Assam Rifles often nicknamed the "Sentinels of the Northeast" or "Friends of the Hill People" play a crucial role in maintaining security in India’s northeastern states, guarding the Indo-Myanmar border, and conducting counter-insurgency operations.

It is directly administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs while operational control rests with the Indian Army.

Why is Assam Rifles Raising Day celebrated?

On this day, March 24, the oldest paramilitary force, Assam Rifles, came into existence. It was originally raised as the Cachar Levy by the British to maintain law and order in the turbulent northeastern region of India. Over the years, the force witnessed several organisational and name changes, before finally becoming the Assam Rifles in 1917.

The date March 24 is significant because it officially recognises the establishment of this paramilitary force, which has played a vital role in securing India's northeastern borders, combating insurgency, and aiding in disaster relief. The Raising Day celebrations honour the Assam Rifles' legacy, sacrifices, and contributions to national security.

Several leaders and others extend their wishes

Minister of Indigenous Affairs of Arunachal Pradesh, Mama Natung, shared a post on X that reads, “Saluting the bravery and dedication of the Assam Rifles on their 190th Raising Day! Your courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation inspire us all. Heartfelt gratitude to the sentinels of the Northeast. Jai Hind!”

Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY) wrote, “Sentinels of the North East #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS and All Ranks of the #IndianArmy convey best wishes to All Ranks and Families of #AssamRifles on the occasion of Raising Day.”

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju also extended his wishes to the paramilitary force and wrote, “Greetings to the brave personnel of #AssamRifles on their Raising Day! As the oldest Para-Military Force & the Sentinels of the North-East, their dedication to duty & supreme sacrifices in service of the nation inspire us all. Grateful for their indomitable spirit!”

Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Salute to bravehearts of the Assam Rifles, the Sentinels of North East, on their Raising Day.”

“Warm greetings to all ranks of Assam Rifles and their families on their Raising Day! Their unwavering courage and dedication continue to safeguard peace and prosperity in the Northeast. DRDO salutes their selfless service to the nation. ???????? #AssamRiflesDay,” DRDO X post reads.