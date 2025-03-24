Home / India News / 'Derogatory statements can't be accepted': Fadnavis on Kunal Kamra row

'Derogatory statements can't be accepted': Fadnavis on Kunal Kamra row

Devendra Fadnavis pointed to the 2024 Maharashtra elections, saying that people had 'sent home' those they considered traitors and upheld the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray

Devandra Fadnavis (L), and Kunal Kamra
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday criticised stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his alleged remarks on Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, asserting that freedom of speech does not permit defamation.  
 
"There is freedom to do stand-up comedy, but he cannot speak whatever he wants. The people of Maharashtra have decided who the traitor is. Kunal Kamra should apologise. This will not be tolerated," Fadnavis said.
 
  "One may create humour, but making derogatory statements cannot be accepted. One cannot encroach on others' freedom and ideology. This cannot be justified as freedom of speech," he added.  ALSO READ | Kunal Kamra vs Shiv Sena: Mumbai studio 'shuts down' after vandalism
 
Fadnavis also referred to Kamra’s social media post, which features him holding a copy of the Constitution - a red booklet which has also been highlighted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Both of them (Gandhi and Kamra) have not read the Constitution. The Constitution allows us freedom of speech, but it has limitations,” said the CM.  
 
Fadnavis also pointed to the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election results, saying that people had “sent home” those they considered traitors and upheld the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. “One may create humour, but making derogatory statements cannot be accepted. One cannot encroach on others' freedom and ideology,” he said.
 

FIR against Kunal Kamra over Shinde remarks

 
Kamra, during his show 'Naya Bharat,' discussed current political issues and criticised Shinde for splitting the Shiv Sena to join forces with the BJP.

Members of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) vandalised an auditorium at a hotel in Khar, demanding police action against Kamra.
 
Following the remarks, Mumbai police registered an FIR against Kamra. State Home Minister Yogesh Kadam confirmed that authorities are attempting to locate Kamra in connection with the case.  ALSO READ | 'This isn't comedy, it's vulgarity': Shaina NC slams comedian Kunal Kamra
 
Additionally, an FIR was filed on Monday against Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde faction) General Secretary Rahul Kanal and 19 others for allegedly damaging property at the Habitat stand-up comedy venue in Mumbai.
 

Should speak within rights, says Ajit Pawar

 
Reacting to the controversy, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "One should speak within their rights."  
 
"I have observed that no one should go beyond the law, constitution, and rules. One should speak within their rights. Differences of opinion may exist, but care must be taken to ensure that the police department does not have to intervene due to their statements," he added.
 
(With agency inputs)
First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

