'Derogatory statements can't be accepted': Fadnavis on Kunal Kamra row

"There is freedom to do stand-up comedy, but he cannot speak whatever he wants. The people of Maharashtra have decided who the traitor is. Kunal Kamra should apologise. This will not be tolerated," Fadnavis said.

"One may create humour, but making derogatory statements cannot be accepted. One cannot encroach on others' freedom and ideology. This cannot be justified as freedom of speech," he added.

Fadnavis also referred to Kamra’s social media post, which features him holding a copy of the Constitution - a red booklet which has also been highlighted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Both of them (Gandhi and Kamra) have not read the Constitution. The Constitution allows us freedom of speech, but it has limitations,” said the CM.

Fadnavis also pointed to the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election results, saying that people had "sent home" those they considered traitors and upheld the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.

FIR against Kunal Kamra over Shinde remarks

Kamra, during his show 'Naya Bharat,' discussed current political issues and criticised Shinde for splitting the Shiv Sena to join forces with the BJP.

Members of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) vandalised an auditorium at a hotel in Khar, demanding police action against Kamra.

Following the remarks, Mumbai police registered an FIR against Kamra. State Home Minister Yogesh Kadam confirmed that authorities are attempting to locate Kamra in connection with the case.

Additionally, an FIR was filed on Monday against Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde faction) General Secretary Rahul Kanal and 19 others for allegedly damaging property at the Habitat stand-up comedy venue in Mumbai.

Should speak within rights, says Ajit Pawar

Reacting to the controversy, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "One should speak within their rights."

"I have observed that no one should go beyond the law, constitution, and rules. One should speak within their rights. Differences of opinion may exist, but care must be taken to ensure that the police department does not have to intervene due to their statements," he added.

