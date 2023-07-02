Home / India News / Assam Rifles recovers heroin worth Rs 1.07 cr in Mizoram's Champhai

Assam Rifles recovers heroin worth Rs 1.07 cr in Mizoram's Champhai

The accused was later apprehended and has been handed over to the Customs Department, Zokhawthar, and Police Station Champhai for further legal proceedings

ANI
The two separate operations were carried out by teams of Assam Rifles and Custom Department Zokhawthar based on specific information. (Photo: Pexels)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 9:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a successful operation, Assam Rifles (East) has recovered 150 bags of illegal areca nuts in the general area of Melbuk in Zokhawthar and 33 grams of heroin along with one worth Rs 1.07 crore, the official said.

A man was apprehended in connection to death, they said.

The two separate operations were carried out by teams of Assam Rifles and Custom Department Zokhawthar based on specific information.

The accused was later apprehended and has been handed over to the Customs Department, Zokhawthar, and Police Station Champhai for further legal proceedings.

"The entire consignment recovered and apprehended individual has been handed over to Customs department, Zokhawthar, and Police Station Champhai for further legal proceedings," the official statement said.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

"Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram," Assam Rifles said.

Also Read

Amit Shah to inaugurate Assam Rifles complex in Mizoram: Officials

Mizoram, Assam provide asylum to 10,700 people from violence-hit Manipur

BSF caught 22 Pakistani fishermen, seized heroin in Gujarat in 2022

Drugs worth Rs 400 cr seized by police in Mizoram, Assam; three arrested

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Third batch of 4,903 pilgrims leave for Kashmir to join Amarnath Yatra

IRCTC in Bhagalpur to serve only vegetarian food items during 'Sawan' month

'Widespread inflation everywhere', Delhi CM attacks PM Modi in MP

UP has immense possibilities, create new sources of revenue, says CM

LIVE: Cong, other 'family-centric' parties giving false guarantees, says PM

Topics :heroindrugsAssamMizoram

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story