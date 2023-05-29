Assam's latest Vande Bharat Express: Train timing, tickets prices, and more



The Vande Bharat Express will connect Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri, covering a distance of 411 km. Compared to the current fastest train on this route, which takes 6 hours and 30 minutes, the Vande Bharat Express will save about an hour of travel time, by completing the journey in 5 hours and 30 minutes. Assam welcomed its first Vande Bharat Express, a modern and advanced train, on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the train through a video conference. This comes after the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat was inaugurated last Thursday, May 25.



Currently, the Indian Railways operates 34 services of the Vande Bharat Express, covering 21 states. The goal is to expand the service to seven more states by June. The fare for an AC chair car from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri will be Rs 1,225, and Rs 2,205 for an executive chair car, as mentioned on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. The train will operate six days a week, with no service on Tuesdays.



The Vande Bharat Express is equipped with fully suspended traction motors, allowing it to operate at a speed of 160 kmph. It also features the 'KAVACH' Train Collision Avoidance System, which is developed indigenously and ensures optimal reliability. The train's advanced suspension system ensures a smooth and comfortable ride. The executive chair cars of the Vande Bharat Express can accommodate 52 passengers each, while the normal chair cars can accommodate 78 passengers each. The driving trailer coaches have a seating capacity of 44 passengers each.



Overall, the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express in Assam brings improved connectivity, faster travel times, and modern amenities to passengers, contributing to the development of rail infrastructure in the region. To reduce its environmental impact, the Vande Bharat Express eliminates the need for power cars and utilises an advanced regenerative braking system, saving about 30 per cent of electricity.

Train stops with timings of Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express (Train No-22228)

Guwahati: 16:30

New Bongaigaon: 18.35 Kamakhya: 16.40

New Alipurduar: 19.48 Kokrajhar: 18.56

New Jalpaiguri: 22.00 New Cooch Behar: 20.02

Train stops with timings of NJP-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express (Train No-22227)

New Jalpaiguri: 06:10

New Alipurduar: 07.50 New Cooch Behar: 07.35

New Bongaigaon: 09.13 Kokrajhar: 08.40