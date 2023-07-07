Assam STF Police arrests man, seizes Fake currency notes in Guwahati

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police has arrested a person and seized a large quantity of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) near ISBT bypass, Guwahati.

According to Assam police, acting upon a source input developed by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF), Assam an operation was conducted on Wednesday by a team of STF of Assam police in Guwahati where a person identified as Md Sahanoor Islam (28 years old), involved in illegal activities relating to Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) was apprehended on Wednesday night from near ISBT bypass, Guwahati.

"Further, after spot interrogation, a search operation was made at the house of the accused person located at Ahom Gaon, Guwahati from where bundles of photo stated Indian currency notes of 500 denominations and bundles of blank white papers of size and shape of Indian currency notes of 500 denominations were recovered," said a press statement of Assam police.

Investigation so far reveals that the accused is a cheater who lure people into providing double the amount of FICN against the original Indian currency notes one comes to him for exchange. The modus operandi of the cheater is to lure people and to loot the original currency notes when a person approaches him for exchanging with double numbers of FICN. The investigation also revealed that the accused has been in this illegal business for a long and that there are more people in his gang, added the press statement of Assam police.

A case, in this connection, has been registered at STF police station under sections 120(B)/489(A)/489(C)/489(D) IPC and apprehended Md Sahanoor Islam was arrested accordingly.

"A vehicle used by the arrested accused person, four mobile phones and a pistol-look-alike lighter were also recovered from the possession of the arrested person.

Further investigation is on to identify and nab the co-accused persons," said the press statement.