Bomb threat to Taj Mahal triggers search operation, security heightened

The iconic Taj Mahal in Agra was subjected to a bomb threat sent via email on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Taj Security, Syed Areeb Ahmed, confirmed the development with ANI, stating, "The tourism department received the email. Based on that, a case is being registered at Tajganj police station. Further investigation is underway."

In response to the threat, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and local police swiftly arrived at the Mughal-era monument, conducting a thorough search operation to ensure the safety of the premises. "The tourism department received the email. Based on that, a case is being registered at Tajganj police station. Further investigation is being done," ACP Taj Security Syed Areeb Ahmed told news agency ANI.

Alarming rise in bomb threats across India

Bomb threats targeting various sectors, including schools and airlines, have significantly increased in India, often causing widespread panic and operational disruptions. The aviation industry has been particularly hard hit, with numerous flights being suspended or diverted in response to such threats.

A report by Business Standard last week revealed that between August 2022 and November 13, 2024, domestic airlines received at least 1,143 hoax bomb threats. Alarmingly, 2024 alone accounted for 994 of these incidents, highlighting a sharp escalation in such security challenges.

Significant surge in October 2024

October 2024 witnessed an unprecedented spike in hoax bomb threats, with 680 incidents reported during the month. Among the affected airlines, IndiGo bore the brunt with 197 hoax calls, followed by Air India (191 calls), Vistara (151 calls), Akasa Air (67 calls), and SpiceJet (29 calls).

This worrying trend underscores the need for heightened security measures and swift action to address the growing menace of false bomb threats across critical sectors in the country.