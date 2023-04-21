Atiq's son Umar to be produced before court of CBI special judge today

Slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Umar Atiq Ahmed will be produced in the court of CBI Special Judge Ajay Vikram Singh on Friday.

Umar Atiq Ahmed is accused in the Lucknow property dealer Mohit Jaiswal's kidnapping case.

Earlier on April 7, sections 364A, 147, 149, 329, 386, 120b, 420/120A, 467, 468, 471, 394/149, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code were proved against Atiq Ahmed and his son Umar Ahmed in the court of Special Judge Ajay Vikram Singh.

However, it is likely that after the death of Atiq Ahmed and due to security reasons Umar can be produced in front of the court via video conferencing.

In June 2019, CBI registered a case against Former MP and gangster Atiq Ahmed and 17 others on the allegations of kidnapping and assaulting real estate dealer, Mohit Jaiswal in December 2018.

In April 2019, the Supreme Court (SC) directed the CBI to investigate the case of alleged kidnapping and torturing.

Jaiswal was kidnapped from Lucknow and taken to the prison where he was assaulted by the jailed don Ahmed and his aides and he was forced to transfer his business to them.

In a shocking turn of events on April 15, three shooters -- Arun Maurya, Sunny Singh and Lovelesh Tiwari -- posing as media persons, gunned down Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, while they were being taken for medical in Prayagraj.

The gangster siblings were surrounded by a sizeable contingent of police escorts at the time of the incident.

Atiq was accused in the 2005 muder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and, subsequently, in the killing of advocate Umesh Pal, a key witness to the earlier incident, in February this year.