Atmanirbhar Bharat will be complete if we care about environment: WB Guv

Bose was addressing an event at Raj Bhavan here to launch three books of his Goa counterpart P S Sreedharan Pillai

Press Trust of India Panaji
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 9:51 PM IST
West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose on Friday said the concept of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self reliant India) will be complete only if we care about the environment and address climate change.

Bose was addressing an event at Raj Bhavan here to launch three books of his Goa counterpart P S Sreedharan Pillai.

"Atmanirbhar Bharat will be complete only if we care about the environment and trees and address climate change," Bose said.

He referred to one of the books launched titled 'Heritage Trees of Goa' and said it would resolve the "grave issue of climate catastrophe that has enveloped the world".

He hailed Pillai for successfully handling all his assignments in life, including being a lawyer, writer, politician and governor.

Speaking on the occasion, Pillai said, "Our culture is not only human-centric as is the case of Western society. We don't view nature as something to be exploited. Our philosophy is acentric and embraces all living organisms."

Pillai's two other books, 'When Parallel Lines Meet' and 'Ente Priya Kavithakal' (collection of poems in Malyalam) were also released on the occasion.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Archbishop Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, state tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, Jnanpith award winner writer Damodar Mauzo were present at the event.

Topics :West BengalEnvironment

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 9:51 PM IST

Next Story