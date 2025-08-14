Atmanirbharta mindset needed to deal with global turbulence: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the world is facing a "volatile and uncertain era", having experienced the successive impact of the Covid pandemic, multiple conflicts and "trade upheavals", and asserted that 'atmanirbharta' (self reliance) is the mindset needed to deal with "global turbulence".

In his address at a conclave here on Wednesday, Jaishankar also said that in an era of globalisation and urbanisation, "traditions are often lost with time". But, by nurturing them, "we have made Indian tourism even more attractive", he said.

Pointing to the theme of the event -- 'Invincible Spirit of India' -- the minister said, "We are a civilisational state, a state, a society that has withstood the tests of time, and nurtured its culture, traditions and heritage." "Our real strengths have been our people. Our people and their self-belief. We have overcome adversities and we have addressed multiple challenges in the journey towards progress and prosperity." The event was hosted by the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality.

"We are definitely living in a volatile and uncertain era, having experienced the successive impact of the Covid pandemic, of multiple conflicts, many of which are still going on, and of trade upheavals," Jaishankar said without naming any country. His comments came in the backdrop of the US slapping an additional 25 per cent tariff on all Indian imports, on top of an existing 25 per cent duty, taking the total to 50 per cent effective August 27. The minister added that nations with robust domestic demand have fared better and will obviously continue to do so. "The value of stronger tourism in such a situation is hard to overstate. After all, it has so many dimensions, including infrastructure development, entrepreneurship, creativity, skills enhancement, or job generation," he said.

Indeed, there are a few activities that do more to energise the economy and multiply employment, Jaishankar said. In his address, Jaishankar emphasised the diversity, richness and the wonderful heritage that "our civilisation has nurtured", and said today there is an "enormous effort" to present to the world what really India is. He also said that in recent years, India has made "sustained efforts" to make "our heritage and culture more visible to the world", citing the inscription of multiple Indian heritage sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List in the past several years. "We have so much to be proud of and so much to share with the world," he asserted.

"Our approach has long been driven by Vasudhaiva Kutumbakum and Atithi Devo Bhava. While we will always benefit with such openness, it is essential, in times of unpredictability, to stand firmly on our own feet. "Atmanirbharta is, of course, the mindset to deal with global turbulence. But it is also the basis to strengthen our self-confidence, to increase our resilience, and to lay the foundation for Viksit Bharat," he added. In his address, Jaishankar also asserted that more than diplomacy, it is actually tourism that connects any nation to the world. "Your industry helps to prepare a global workforce at a time when international mobility is becoming more common... Every action in this sector helps enhance brand India," the minister said.