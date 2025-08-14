Home / India News / Actor Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra charged with cheating businessman of ₹60 cr

Actor Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra charged with cheating businessman of ₹60 cr

Deepak Kothari, the alleged victim, said he had given the celebrity couple ₹60.48 crore for business expansion around 2015-2023, but they spent it on personal expenses

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty and her husband have previously been embroiled in controversies as well | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 8:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has been charged with defrauding a Mumbai-based businessman of ₹60 crore.
 
Shetty, along with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, has been charged in a case that is linked to loan-cum-investment deal for the couple’s now-defunct Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, NDTV reported.
 
Deepak Kothari, the alleged victim, said he had given the celebrity couple ₹60.48 crore for business expansion around 2015-2023, but they spent it on personal expenses.
 
Kothari further claimed that he got in touch with Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in 2015, through an agent, Rajesh Arya. During that time, the couple were the directors of Best Deal TV, an online shopping platform. Shilpa Shetty held over 87 per cent shares in the company back then.
 

Loan restructured as investment

 
According to Kothari, the agent, Rajesh Arya, had sought a loan of ₹75 crore at 12 per cent annual interest for the company. However, to avoid higher taxes, Arya suggested that he channel the amount as an “investment”. A meeting was then held, and a deal was finalised with a promise of returning the money on time.
 
In April 2015, Kothari transferred the first instalment of ₹31.95 crore; however, a tax issue persisted.
 

Fresh funds and false assurances

 
Soon, a second deal was signed in September. Kothari also claimed that he transferred ₹28.54 crore more between July 2015 and March 2016. 
Besides paying ₹3.19 lakh as stamp duty, Kothari, in total, transferred ₹60.48 crore to the celebrity couple. He further alleged that the actor also assured him of returning the money in April 2016 and gave a personal guarantee. 
Kothari also said that he was unaware of the insolvency case of ₹1.28 crore against the company, and his repeated requests for his money fell on deaf ears.
 

Alleged conspiracy from 2015 to 2023

 
In his complaint, Kothari has accused the celebrity duo of running a well-planned conspiracy between 2015 and 2023, in which they took the money for business expansion purposes and channeled it for personal expenses. 
The case, which was first registered at Juhu Police Station for forgery and cheating, was later handed over to the Economic Offences Wing, since the amount exceeded ₹10 crore.
 

Celebrity couple’s past troubles 

Shilpa Shetty and her husband have previously been embroiled in controversies as well. In 2024, the Enforcement Directorate attached properties worth ₹97.79 crore belonging to the couple, alleging that they had collected huge amounts of funds in the form of Bitcoins. 
Kundra’s residence and offices were also raided in November 2024 in connection with a case of money laundering investigation related to the production and distribution of pornographic content through mobile applications.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Savarkar defamation case: Complainant accuses Rahul Gandhi of perjury

New three-judge SC bench to hear NCR stray dog case on August 14

Delhi govt to test emission retrofits in 30 end-of-life official vehicles

SC says multiple documents for citizenship in Bihar SIR are voter-friendly

Use of children in crimes calls for re-fixing age of juvenility: Delhi HC

Topics :Raj KundraShilpa ShettyEconomic Offences Wing BollywoodBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story