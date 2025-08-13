Home / India News / SC says multiple documents for citizenship in Bihar SIR are voter-friendly

SC says multiple documents for citizenship in Bihar SIR are voter-friendly

Bench notes that allowing 11 documents to prove citizenship is less restrictive than earlier summary revisions; hearing to resume on Thursday

Supreme Court, SC
While acknowledging concerns around Aadhaar exclusion, Justice Bagchi said the broader set of documents available in Bihar makes the process “voter-friendly rather than restrictive.” .(Photo:PTI)
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 8:32 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that the availability of multiple documents to prove citizenship under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls was “voter-friendly rather than restrictive.”
 
Justice Joymalya Bagchi made the observation during a hearing on petitions challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) June 24 directive ordering the SIR. Senior Advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for one of the petitioners, had raised concerns about the exclusionary nature of the verification exercise.
 
A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi is hearing multiple petitions contesting the ECI’s directive, which mandates that voters not listed in the 2003 electoral roll must furnish documents to prove citizenship. Individuals born after December 2004 are also required to submit citizenship proof of both parents, with additional conditions if a parent is a foreign national.
 
‘Bihar norms broader than Jharkhand’s earlier revision’ 
The court noted that the SIR in Bihar permits any of 11 documents to be submitted to establish citizenship, whereas the earlier summary revision in Jharkhand allowed only seven documents for identity verification.
 
While acknowledging concerns around Aadhaar exclusion, Justice Bagchi said the broader set of documents available in Bihar makes the process “voter-friendly rather than restrictive.” 
 
Singhvi, however, questioned the "compelling need" to conduct the SIR in such a short timeframe, arguing that it could lead to mass voter exclusion. He pointed out that many women in Bihar lack matriculation or educational certificates issued by recognised boards, which are among the 11 approved documents.
 
Legal scope of ECI’s powers debated 
Justice Bagchi highlighted that Section 21(3) of the Representation of the People (RP) Act grants the ECI some flexibility to conduct a special revision “in such manner as it may think fit,” subject to limitations.
 
He posed a question to the legal counsels on whether this provision gave the ECI “residuary discretion” to introduce additions such as enumeration forms or extra documentation for the revision process.
 
Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, also appearing for the petitioners, countered that Section 21(3) “cannot take away my right to adult suffrage under Article 326 at any cost,” nor the right to vote under Section 62 of the RP Act.
 
“This is a battle between a constitutional entitlement and a constitutional right,” Justice Bagchi remarked.
 
Allegations of EC website changes after Rahul Gandhi’s remarks
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), submitted that the ECI removed the searchable list of electoral rolls from its website after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the poll body of aiding “vote theft” on August 4.
 
“The searchable list was available till August 4,” Bhushan told the court.
 
SC declines to hear West Bengal SIR issue for now 
The Bench also clarified that it would not take up matters related to the SIR in West Bengal, as the state Assembly elections are scheduled for 2026.
 
“Bengal can wait. Nothing is happening now,” the court said.
 
The hearing is expected to continue on Thursday.

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Supreme Court

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

